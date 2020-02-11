VAN WERT — Armando G. Aguirre, 78, of Van Wert died at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Parkview North Hospital in Fort Wayne.

He was born November 21, 1941, in Gonzales, Texas, a son of Refugio and Rosa (Garcia) Aguirre both of whom are deceased. On January 7, 1961, he was married to Guadalupe Benevidez who survives in Van Wert.

He is survived by three daughters, Cynthia Humrickhouse of Van Wert, Sonya (Rex) Kelly of Convoy and Christie (Stacy) Bowers of Greenville; two granddaughters, Quincy (Weston) Thompson and Kendal Humrickhouse, three grandsons, Brian Kelly, A. J. Bowers and Tressel Bowers. Also surviving are 3 great-grandchildren, Sebastian Parker Thompson, Erin Kelly, Megan Kelly and three brothers, Jose Gomez, Rafael Aguirre, Victor Aguilar, all of Gonzales, Texas and one sister, Placida Guevara of Austin, Texas. He also is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, Nemefio Gomez, Julian Aguirre, Refugio Aguirre Jr., Andrew Aguirre and one sister, Lilly Aguirre.

Mr. Aguirre was a hair stylist and salon owner. He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert and Sons of the Legion. He was a former member of the Moose Lodge and Eagles. Prior to moving to Van Wert he was a resident of Greenville, Ohio. He loved to travel the world and was an avid gardener.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert with Father Stan Szybka officiating. Friends may call at Brickner Funeral Home from 4:00 PM Friday to 7:30 PM. At 7:30 p.m. Friday there will be a Vigil Service at the Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Parkview North Hospital Cancer Center.

Condolences may be left on our website; www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to [email protected]