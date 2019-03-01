GREENVILLE — Arthur Henry "Art" Smith, age 80, of Greenville, Ohio, died February 27, 2019, at State of the Heart Hospice, Greenville. Arthur was born December 6, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio. He lived his whole life in Darke County. He owned "Art's Pure Oil," worked in the transportation industry and farmed.

He is preceded in death by his father Gene Smith; mother Edith Jones; stepfather Dale Jones; brother Marvin Eugene Smith; wife Cameron Smith; grandson Alex Gunckle.

He is survived by his three sisters Myrtle Hutchinson; Doris Brown, both of Arcanum; Norma Hoover and husband Richard of Ithaca: sister-in-laws Coleen Lumpkin of Greenville; Sharon Lumpkin of Dayton: son Arthur Dale Smith and wife Linda: daughters Robin Gunkle and husband Tim of Greenville; Stacie Smith –Turner and husband Richie Turner of Fairborn: grandchildren Justine, Riane, Annika: special friend Kay Garland: as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. Funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Tracy Brown presiding. Burial at Oak Grove/Ft. Jefferson Cemetery in Greenville. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice Care, 1350 N. Broadway, Greenville, Ohio 45331. Online sympathies www.zecharbailey.com