ANSONIA — Arthur J. Fischer, age 87, of Ansonia passed away at 4:35 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Versailles Healthcare Center from natural causes. Arthur was born Feb. 13, 1933, in Montgomery County, Ohio, to the late John and Catherine (Steinmetz) Fischer. In addition to his parents, Arthur was also preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth Brown on June 30, 1966; brothers, Ralph and Richard Fischer; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Catherine and Herbert Dirksen; and in-laws, Bob and Betty Brown, Donny Brown, Bill Brown, Rita and Robert Hilgefort, Alfred Gehret, Thecla Heitkamp, Cyril Bills, Connie Albers and Fred Winner. Arthur is survived by his wife, Regina M. (Albers) Fischer whom he married Aug. 5, 1967; children, John and Amanda Fischer of Ansonia, Kenneth and Mary Fischer of Greenville, Nancy and Mitchell Sheets of Concord, N.C., Mary and Bob Eichler of Rockford, Linda Fischer of Greenville and Joan and Terry Thwaits of Osgood; 13 grandchildren and three stepgrandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren; brother, Carl Fischer of Greenville; in-laws, Carolyn Brown, Dick and Candace Brown, Betty Suchland, Rosie Gehret, David Heitkamp, Aloys Albers, Vernon Albers, Joanne Bills, Henry and Bernice Albers, Marvin and Rosie Albers, Mary Winner, John and Sherri Albers, Teresa Albers and Leonard and Lou Ann Albers; and numerous nieces and nephews. Arthur served in the U.S. Army. He was a lifelong farmer. Arthur was a member of St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles and lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus St. Denis Council. He was an Honorary Ansonia FFA Chapter Member, National Farmers Organization – State Member of the Year for 2007. Arthur was an avid fan of Ansonia Tigers Sports and enjoyed listening to the Cincinnati Reds on WLW. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 1, at St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles with Rev. Fr. Jim Simons celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Valbert Cemetery in Versailles with full military honors conducted by the Versailles Veteran's Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Monday morning from 9 to 10 a.m. at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care or St. Denis Catholic Church. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com
Published in The Daily Advocate from May 28 to May 29, 2020.