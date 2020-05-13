GREENVILLE — Arthur Vaughn Downey Sr. passed away at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday May 12, 2020, after a long battle with liver disease. He was 82 years old. Art was born May 4, 1938, in Girdler, Ky. He graduated from Greenville High School in 1957. While in high school, he was a member of the U.S. Air Force Reserves then following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Art took pride in waving the Downey name. After the passing of his father, he made sure the decorating of the family gravesites continued. Art was a member of the Trinity Wesleyan Church of Greenville, the Darke County Harness Horseman's Association, past director of the Greenville Boys Club, past officer of the Greenville Baseball for Boys and past member and officer of the Greenville JC's. Art was a Greenville City Water Department employee for 30 years retiring in 1989 as the Greenville Water Department superintendent. He took great pride in overseeing the building of the new water treatment plant in 1980. On the job site everyday knowing where every nut, bolt, water pipe and valve needed to be. In Art's younger days, he enjoyed leading Bible study classes and doing guest sermons at the Bethel Long Wesleyan Church of Longtown, Ohio. Art enjoyed watching harness racing, Cincinnati Reds, Dayton Flyers Basketball games, hunting, fishing and any sport that a family member was involved in. After retirement, Art enjoyed and found relaxation by spending time with his family from the north to the south. Art is survived by his wife of 61 years, Korene "Rae" (Marshall) Downey, as they were married Dec. 20, 1958, at the Nashville EUB Church. Rae rarely went anywhere without Art. Rae was always by his side. Her love and devotion to Art was more than evident especially during the last few years of Art's life as he battled his illness. He is also survived by his five children: Jerry Downey and wife Angie, Vaughn Downey and wife Pam, Cindy Downey and fiancé Douglas, Larry Downey and Allen Downey and wife Trisa; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother George Downey and wife Phyllis of Sharonville, Ohio; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Art was preceded in death by his father, Glen "Daddy" Downey, mother Alta Mae (Garland) Downey, stepmommy Dorthy (Garland) Downey, sisters Marcella (Downey) Hardy and Janice (Downey) Barnes; brothers Charles Downey, Gleen Downey and Donald Downey. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at the Trinity Wesleyan Church, 1400 E. Main St., Greenville, with Pastor Drew Bush officiating. Burial will follow in the Miami Memorial Park, Covington, Ohio. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. sy the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville, and on Monday one hour prior to the service at the church. It is the wishes of the family that memorial contributions be given to the State of The Heart Hospice of Darke County. Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com.
Published in The Daily Advocate from May 13 to May 14, 2020.