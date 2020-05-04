GREENVILLE — Audrey K. (Quilling) Organ, age 79, of Greenville passed away at 9:35 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The family received friends on Monday from 11 a.m. to noon with sharing of memories at noon at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. Private burial was to follow in Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family request memorial contributions to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation Dept. 41831, P.O. Box 650309 Dallas, Texas 75265. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com
Published in The Daily Advocate from May 4 to May 5, 2020.