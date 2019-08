ELDORADO — Austin Jacob Bruner, 18, of Eldorado, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Hamilton County.

A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 11, at Tri-Village High School gymnasium in New Madison with Pastor David Richey officiating.

Guests may visit with Austin's family on Saturday, August 10, from 2-7 p.m. at the school gymnasium. The family has entrusted Tribute Funeral Homes with the services.