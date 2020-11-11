GREENVILLE — Barbara Ann Fee, 74, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away peacefully, with her husband by her side holding her hand, Sunday, November 8, 2020. She was born on May 13, 1946, in Harlan County, Kentucky, to the late Cecil Rutherford and the late Dorothy Hogan.

In addition to her parents, Barb is preceded in death by an infant brother, Larry Wayne, and her in-laws, John Dee and Cinda Fee.

Alongside her husband, Barb pastored the Lighthouse Christian Center in Greenville for 40 years. She chaired the Community Christmas Dinner for 38 years, an event that provides a free meal, Christmas gifts and fellowship. She was president of the Darke County Republican Women's Club as well as Chaplain to the organization for many years. She served as a Chaplain of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women, a position which she held for the past six years. She has been a National Federation of Republican Women Regent and attended the 2016 Republican Convention in Cleveland. Barb served on the Darke County Republican Executive Committee for more than 11 years. She co-chaired the Darke County Republican Party's Hog Roast for 10 years. She was elected Treasurer for the City of Greenville in 2005 and served in that office for 11 years until her retirement. Barb was awarded a Kentucky Colonel on August 14, 2008, which is the highest title of honor bestowed by the Governor of Kentucky. She also received Darke County Republican Woman of the Year in 2019. The Darke County Board of Elections has enjoyed Barb's dedication as a poll worker for 17 years. She served on the Darke County Metropolitan Housing Authority Board and has been past treasurer of the Board of the Miami Valley Community Action Partnership. In addition, Barb was the past president of the Darke County Community Action Partnership where she served as a member of its board for 10 years. She was also past president of the Cancer Association of Darke County, a cause she wholeheartedly supported.

Barb's faith was at the heart of everything she did. It was at the center of her marriage, the way she raised her three boys, service to her community, dedication to her family, the numerous hours she served at church, generosity she gave to organizations, the prayers she offered on behalf of countless people, her warm smile, and listening ear. She would often share that her relationship with Jesus has been her greatest treasure, and the best gift she could offer to others. Barb faithfully read her Bible every day.

Barb was married to her high school sweetheart, Hershel, for 57 years. Their love story is one for the record books, eloping at the age of 16 and 17. Barb and Hershel's greatest accomplishment was a faith-filled marriage. Barb's dedication to her husband, and his calling as a pastor is nothing short of remarkable. Together, they enjoyed traveling - especially to the beach, laughing, playing cards, cooking, and visiting family. Some of their favorite moments are laughing with their loved ones around a table and sharing a meal. They have three sons: Hershel Jr. and Debbie of Alabama, Jeff and Robin of West Virginia, and Eric and Kristin of Greenville. But the real joys of her life were her grandkids and great-grandkids. Seven grandkids: Tiffany and Stanford Carson, Daniel, Jordan and Emily, Jonathan, Elizabeth and fiancé, Trevor Monk, Grace and Ethan Fee; and four great-grandchildren: Braxton, Jackson, Madison and Matthew; three brothers and a sister: Lee and Sue Rutherford of Lexington, Roger and Ann Rutherford of Paducah, Randy Rutherford of Indianapolis, and Lynn Schisler of West Milton; as well as numerous special nieces, nephews, and a multitude of dear friends.

Guests may visit with Barb's family Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Radiant Lighthouse, 5256 Sebring-Warner Road in Greenville.

A celebration of Barb's life, will be held Friday, November 13, 2020, 10 a.m., with Pastor Hershel Fee and his sons officiating. Burial will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Rest Haven Cemetery, Harlan County, Kentucky, where this beautiful life began.

In lieu of flowers, friends and family are encouraged to be generous to organizations dear to Barb: Cancer Association of Darke County, P.O Box 781, Greenville, Ohio 45331 or Community Christmas Dinner, 1000 North Broadway, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

Online condolences and Hugs-From-Home may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com.