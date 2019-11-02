VERSAILLES — Barbara Ann Hart, 75, of Versailles, Ohio passed away suddenly at 5:07 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, Ohio.

Born in Greenville, Ohio on July 21, 1944, she was the only child of the late Eugene and Mary Alice (Garland) Campbell.

Barbara was a Greenville High School graduate. She retired from JCPenny Corporation after providing customer service for over 30 years. Barb had also served s Richland Township Clerk for over 10 years. She loved going to all of the Versailles sporting events and supporting her community. Barb liked to travel throughout Ohio and the surrounding states searching for antiques and treasures. More than anything she loved her family and grandchildren; she was always supporting them in their many extracurricular activities and they meant the world to her. She will be deeply missed.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her son Brian Crabtree.

Survived by her husband of 38 years, Dan L. Hart whom she married July 20, 1981: children Janell Varner (Crabtree); Michelle and David McClure; Daniel J. Hart; Randal Hart; Cynthia Hart: grandchildren Bambi McClure; James McClure; Emily McClure; Jenna McClure; Ethan Varner; Jamie Hart; Sarah Hart: great-grandson Garth McClure.

Friends may call on the family from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, November 4, at the Bailey Zechar Funeral Home, Versailles. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 5, at the St. Denis Catholic Church, 14 E Wood St, Versailles, with Fr. Jim Duell presiding. There will be a visitation from 9-10 a.m. on Tuesday morning at the funeral home, prior to mass. Burial to follow at St. Valbert Cemetery, Versailles, Ohio. Online sympathies www.zecharbailey.com.