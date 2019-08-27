GREENVILLE – Barbara Ann Motes, of Greenville, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at 6:15 p.m. at the age of 79 at her residence. She was born July 19, 1940, at the family farm of her parents the late Elgar & Leah (Givler) Rhoades.

She is preceded in death by her older brother: Lee Rhoades.

She is survived by her younger brother: Gary (Chantelle) Rhoades, her son: Sean Schafer, and six grandchildren.

She retired from Fram.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at Newcomers Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice at www.stateoftheheartcare.org

Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com.