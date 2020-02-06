GREENVILLE — Barbara "Barb" Ellen Bixler (Slade) went home to Jesus on February 6, 2020, at 78 years old. Barb passed away at Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville, Ohio.

Barb was born to the loving parents of Mary (Spencer) and Richard Slade on Nov. 28, 1941 in Neave Township, Ohio. Barb attended school at Arcanum, Ohio. Barb married her husband, Jerry L. Bixler, on Aug. 7, 1959, in Castine, Ohio. Barb graduated with a college degree in Social Services and was later employed as M.R.D.D. Coordinator at Quality Residential Alternatives for over 20 years. Barb was a strong advocate for her residents and worked well with the providers.

Barb was actively involved with Greenville Evangelical United Methodist Church as a greeter, Sunday school teacher, and in mission work. Barb was honored with Ginghamsburg United Methodist's Towel & Basin award for her service to the Clothesline Ministry and Counseling Center. She often volunteered for many organizations including: Darke County Youth for Christ, Greenville City Schools, Give Kids the World in Florida, and the Red Cross. She was an avid bowler and won the Women's Greenville City Bowling League. She enjoyed playing the piano, traveling, and spending time with her family.

Barb is preceded in death by her parents: Richard and Mary Slade; brother: Richard Slade; and nephew: Bradley Slade.

Barb is survived by her spouse: Jerry Bixler; sister: Delores (Slade) Unthank, children: Kimberly (Bixler) and Daryl Moore, Tammy (Bixler) and Mark Abell, Kristina (Bixler) and John Heath, and Jeff and Tracie (Brawley) Bixler; grandchildren: Julie (Moore) and Ray Brothers, Brandon and Brittany (Dankworth) Moore, Madison Bixler, Denise Rohrer-Burden, Sarah Abell, Andrew Abell; great-grandchildren: RJ Brothers, Landon Brothers, Brady Brothers, Daphne Moore, Timothy James (TJ) Burden, and a great grand-daughter due in March; beloved pet dachshund, Bodie.

A service will be held on Monday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. at EUM Church 111 Devor Street, Greenville, Ohio with Pastor Don Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Abbottsville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio and 1 hour prior to services on Monday at the church.

It is the wishes of the family that Memorial Contributions be given to the Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities, or to Greenville Evangelical United Methodist Church-Missions. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the caregivers who lovingly helped Barbara. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com