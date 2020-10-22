UNION CITY, Ohio — Barbara Ellen Poling, 86, of Union City, Ohio, passed away Wednesday October 21, 2020 at 10:10 p.m.

She was born May 18, 1934 in Brown, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Okey D. and Elizabeth Ruth (Backus) Jones. She was a homemaker, babysitter and worked at Whiteford Foods for a while. She loved sewing and flowers and would do anything for anybody.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Okey F. Jones, Donavan Dale Jones, Raymond Lee Jones, and John Marshal Jones; sister, Frances Jean Jones; and nephews, Jeffrey Lynn Jones, and Mark Holt.

She is survived by her son, Robert M. Leggett; her siblings, Ruby Jeanette Allen, Harold Vaughn Jones, Edmund Ray Jones, and Emma Ruth Louise Jones; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A service will be held Sunday October 25, 2020, 4 p.m., at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio, with Pastor Arnold Wynn officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com