DULUTH, Minn. — Barbara Wagner Glick, 94, died peacefully of natural causes in Duluth, Minnesota November 23, 2020.

Born in Union City, Indiana to Alice Arnold Wagner and Ray Wagner on July 13th, 1926, Barbara May grew up in the Greenville, Ohio (Darke County) area, graduating from Greenville High School in 1944. Shortly thereafter, she moved to Chicago, Illinois, where she met her future husband, Wendell Glick. They were married February 7, 1948, at her parents' home in Greenville, and in 1953, moved to Duluth where Barbara volunteered for many organizations, including the Mental Health Association, Global Volunteers, St. Luke's Hospital, the food shelf, and the DFL. She was a longtime member of the Unitarian church. Barbara enjoyed knitting, playing the harp, and walking especially in wooded areas and photographing wildflowers.

Barbara was predeceased by her husband; son, Edward Glick of Corvallis, Ore.; grandson, Brian Glick of Bloomington, Minn.; sister and brother-in-law, Jean and John Hull of Duluth, Minn.; sister, Phyllis Eley of Union City, Ind.; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Dale Bishop of Greenville, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Barbara is survived by a daughter, Catherine Glick and her husband. Curtis Nelson of Columbus, Minn.; three sons, Stephen Glick of Chicago, Ill., Daniel Glick of Duluth, Minn., and Thomas Glick of Two Harbors, Minn.; granddaughter, Tamara Glick; and great-grandsons, Tyler and Nathaniel Glick of Bloomington, Minn.; brother-in-law Wilmer Eley of Union City, Ind.; brother-in-law, Joseph Glick of Harrisonburg, Va.; and sister- and brother-in-law Dolores and Stanley Glick of Bridgewater, Va.; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A private family burial is planned, with a reception to honor Barbara at a later date.

Memorials preferred to Habitat for Humanity. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E 2nd St. Duluth, MN, 218-727-3555