GREENVILLE — Barbara J. (Keaser) Gump, 75, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019, at the Oakley Place in Greenville.

She was born on December 20, 1943, in Greenville to the late O.F. and Ethel (Siders) Keaser.

In addition to her parents, Barb was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Gump, whom she married on September 5, 1958; her daughter, Kim Gump; her sisters, Joanne Heffington and Linda Brenner; and her brother, Charlie Keaser.

Barb was an outstanding teacher and role model of how to express and show love. She loved to give and receive hugs and kisses. She was a selfless caregiver and always took care of others before herself. Barb loved to play cards and display her holiday decorations. She enjoyed the beauty of flowers and spending time in the garden. Barb loved her family, friends, and her dog, Angel.

Barb was blessed with the family she made at the Oakley Place, where she enjoyed her many friends and received very compassionate and loving care from the entire Oakley staff.

Barb is survived by her sons, Randy Gump and his wife, Mary Ann, of Versailles, Ohio, and Rick Gump and his wife, Lynne, of Greenville; her 12 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great- grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Marie Keaser of Greenville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Barb's life will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with Pastor Don Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Versailles.

Guests may visit with Barb's family on Saturday, from 9 a,n, until 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be given, in memory of Barb, to State of the Heart Care, 1350 North Broadway Street, Greenville, Ohio 45331 or the American Red Cross.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com