GREENVILLE — Barbara Jane Elliott, 85, of Greenville and formerly of Ansonia, passed away at 5:12 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Rest Haven Nursing Home in Greenville.

Barbara was born February 3, 1934, in Hillgrove to the late Walter and Thelma (Brooks) Edwards. In addition to her parents, Barbara was also preceded in death by her husband, George L. Elliott on September 15, 2013, whom she married December 25, 1952; grandsons, Zach "Jumbo" Elliott and Nathan Howell; great-granddaughter, Emma Grace Elliott; sister, Betty Barga; brothers-in-law, Emerson Barga and Carlton Clevenger; and niece, Melinda Barga Skinner.

Barbara is survived by her children, Rick and Mary Elliott of Greenville, Toni and Michael Howell of Greenville, Lance and Michelle Elliott of Ansonia and Eric and Michelle Elliott of Versailles; grandchildren, Chad and Alissa Elliott, Stephen Howell and Nick Downs, Ashley Haines and Keith Lyme, Tyler Elliott, Josh Elliott, Katie Elliott, Cierra Miller, Koryann Elliott, Christopher Elliott, Bryce Miller; great-grandchildren, Alexander Elliott, Stella Elliot, Hailey Haines, Hannah Haines and Ethan Lyme; brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Barbara Edwards of Union City, Indiana; sisters and brother-in-law, Marilyn Clevenger of Union City, Indiana and Alyce and Mike Riegle of Greenville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Barbara was a homemaker. She was a member of New Lisbon Christian Church in Union City, Ind.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville with Pastor Bobby Edwards officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Township Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. and Wednesday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m.at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care or Rest Haven Nursing Home Activity Fund. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com