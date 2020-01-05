GREENVILLE — Barbara Jean Morrison ,75, of Greenville passed away at 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Barbara Jean was born October 15, 1944, in Muncie, Indiana, to the late Kenneth D. and Stella Mae Tate. In addition to her parents, Barbara Jean was also preceded in death by her husband, Jim Morrison; and a sister, Carla Skinner.

Barbara Jean is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Babbi and Rocky Ward of Greenville; granddaughter, Ashley and Shaun Scrafford; and great-grandchildren, Erika Scrafford and Alexander Scrafford.

Barbara Jean retired from Browning Manufacturing in Eaton. Barbara Jean was a member of the Greenville Moose, Greenville Eagles, Greenville Ladies Auxiliary and the Greenville American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

There will be no services. Arrangements are entrusted to Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com