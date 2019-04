GREENVILLE - Barbara S. (Saintignon) Hiatt, 82, of Greenville, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019. A celebration of Barb's life will take place at 12 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus with Father John R. White officiating.

Due to the Broadway Street construction project, please feel free to contact the funeral home for suggested travel routes. More information may be found at the funeral home's website www.tributefuneralhomes.com.or by calling 937-548-1133