GREENVILLE — Barry L. Enochs, 67, of Greenville, passed away at 3:33 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at the State of the Heart Hospice Care Center in Greenville.

Barry was born May 7, 1952, in Greenville to the late Lloyd Edward and Mary Elizabeth (Smalley) Enochs. In addition to his parents, Barry was also preceded in death by a brother, Kenny Enochs; and a sister-in-law, Joan Enochs.

Barry is survived by his wife, Martha Gail (Crawford) Enochs whom he married July 19, 1983; sons and daughter-in-law, Jamie and Carrie Enochs of Celina and Jason Enochs of Hawaii; daughters and son-in-law, Amy Herrera of Winchester, Ind. and Melissa and Bob Fraley of Ansonia; stepson, Michael Hurd of Greenville; stepdaughters and stepson-in-law, Melinda and Dale Dennull of Eaton, Deana Hurd of Greenville and Carmen Hurd of Dayton; numerous grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bruce and Lynn Enochs of Greenville and Joe and Linda Enochs of Greenville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Barry retired from the Darke County Engineer's Office after 30 years of service. Barry also worked at Community Action Partnership for 10 years, Greenville Transit for 11 years and was a truck driver. Barry was a member of the Greenville Elks Lodge.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, September 26, at Bethel Long Wesleyan Church 255 Stingley Rd., Greenville with Pastor Pam Geise officiating. Burial will follow in Clemens Cemetery in Darke County. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1-3 p.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to . Arrangements are under the direction of Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com