GREENVILLE-Barry Wayne Argo, 69, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away in the early hours of Monday, April 20, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

He was born on June 17, 1950, in Richmond, Ind., to the late Floyd and Geneva (Hittle) Argo. In addition to his parents, Barry is preceded in death by his brother, Martin Argo.

Barry was a 1968 graduate of Northmont High School. Following graduation, Barry enlisted into the United States Navy and served on board the USS Shreveport and achieved the rank of Boatswain's Mate Aircraft Handler Petty Officer 3rd Class. After four years of active duty service, he spent two years in the reserves. Following his military service, Barry started working for Corning, retiring after 28 years. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and camping.

Barry is survived by his wife of 42 years, Ruth (Snyder) Argo, whom he married on June 25, 1977; his children, Donna Argo of Covington, Ohio, and Cheryl Argo- a and her husband, Jorge, of Dayton; his grandson, Valen a.

A graveside service, with full military honors, will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Greenville Township Memorial Gardens.

A public visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus. Please remain in your car until a funeral home team member releases you. Only one group of guests will be allowed in the funeral home at a time. Your patience is appreciated.

