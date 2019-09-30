GREENVILLE — Beatrice A. (Riffell) Moody, 91, of Greenville, formerly of Ansonia, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Greenville Health and Rehab in Greenville.

She was born Dec. 27, 1927, in Darke County, to the late Emery and Mary (Stoner) Riffell.

In addition to her parents, Bea was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Junior Moody, whom she married Sept. 5, 1946; her son-in-law, Thomas Brumbaugh, Sr.; her daughter-in-law, Jeana Moody; her grandson, Tom Brumbaugh Jr.; and her siblings, Hazel Teaford, John Riffell, Mary Ellen Gasper, Russell Riffell, Gene Riffell, Clarence Riffell, Clara Mae Riffell, and Miriam VanScoyk.

Bea was a homemaker who loved her family. She was a jack-of-all-trades and valued spending time with her entire family. She liked to play games, both card games and board games. Bea appreciated bowling and bowled in a league for many years. While in the nursing home, she fell in love with bingo and visiting with her friends. Bea loved being outdoors, cooking for her family, and sewing. She was stubborn but had a smile that would light up a room. Bea, and her husband Lee, attended Teegarden Congregational Christian Church.

Bea is survived by her children, Ronald Moody and his wife, Nancy, of Ansonia, Linda Moody of Ansonia, Beverly Brumbaugh of Ansonia, and Brenda Norton and her husband, Dan, of Greenville; her grandchildren, Jamie Moody, Michelle Jones and her husband, Bob, Justin Brumbaugh, Nikki Phillips and her husband, T.J., Breanne Bucholtz and her husband, Ben, Jodi Deaton, and her boyfriend, Andrew Johnson; her great-grandchildren, Sierra Hill, Jenna Bell, Cassie Hernandez, Buck Jones, Joe Hiestand, Tory Jones, Tracy Jones Coe, Maddicyn Brumbaugh, Anson and Kasen Phillips, Rileigh Norton, Damien, Karlee, and Lyndi Deaton, and Jace Bucholtz; his great-great-grandchildren, Enrrique, Aaliyah, Cora, Christopher, Serenity, Kendrick, Jatelyn, Brooklyn, and Joe; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service tool place at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Greenville Township Memorial Gardens near Greenville with Pastor Dennis Riffell officiating.

The family has entrusted Tribute Funeral Homes with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be given, in memory of Bea, to the Cancer Association of Darke County, P.O. Box 781, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com.