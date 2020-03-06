Benton Charles Oliver

GALLATIN, Tenn.— Benton Charles Oliver, 79, of Gallatin, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

A celebration of Benton's life will take place at 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, at the Rehoboth United Methodist Church in Gallatin, Tennessee. Burial, with a Masonic Memorial Service provided by the Greenville Masonic Lodge, will take place at Greenville Union Cemetery at 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 10.

The family has entrusted Tribute Funeral Homes and Family Heritage Funeral Home with the arrangements.

Published in The Daily Advocate from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
