Berlin J. Kauffman
1931 - 2020
LUDLOW FALLS — Berlin J. Kauffman, age 88, of Ludlow Falls, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit.

He was born December 6, 1931, to the late Floyd and Mary (Hall) Kauffman in Englewood, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Lorene (Bucholtz) Kauffman, and sister, Marjorie Neal.

He will be missed by his loving children, Joel Kauffman of Emigsville, Pennsylvania, and Diane Kauffman of Ludlow Falls; sisters, Connie (Pat) Toops of Marshall, North Carolina, and Patricia (George) Jewell of Covington, and many nieces and nephews.

Berlin served his country proudly in the United States Army in Germany during the Korean War. He worked as an electronics technician at Sheffield/Bendix and was a gentleman's farmer. He attended Pleasant View Missionary Church and loved wood working, hunting, fishing, bird watching, and working with electronics.

The family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m., Friday, September 4, 2020, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton, with a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, Covington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County or Pleasant View Missionary Church. Online memories of Berlin may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com



Published in The Daily Advocate from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
SEP
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
937-698-4422
