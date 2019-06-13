UNION CITY, Ind. — Bernettia M. Kester, 94, of Union City, Indiana passed away Wednesday June 12 at State of the Heart Hospice in Greenville, Ohio.

Bernettia was born June 29, 1924, in Darke County, Ohio the daughter of the late Murray and Edith Harmeson Pouder. Bernettia attended Pleasant Hill Church and Hillgrove Federated Church where she played the piano for many years. She enjoyed spending her winters in Florida playing shuffle board and enjoying the weather. Bernettia loved her family and spending time with them.

She is survived by three daughters, Pamela (Ronald) Price of U.C., Indiana, Evelyn (Tim) Wolfe of Ashland, Ohio, Marilyn (Larry) Brown of Jacksonville, Fla.; son, Ronald (Jeannine) Kester of Sunbury, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Jim (Lauren) Price, Teresa (Rusty) Zimmers, Scott (Tracy) Price, Marla Wolfe, Aaron (Amanda) Wolfe, Tom (Anna) Brown, Kimberly (Chase) Schneider; 20 great grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother, Chester Pouder- U.C., Ohio; nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lowell Kester; grandson, David Wolfe; and two brothers, Gerald Pouder and Donald Pouder.

Visitation will be held Saturday June 15, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc., 400 W. Deerfield Rd., Union City, Ind. Services are at 12 p.m. with burial to follow in the Union City Cemetery. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Union City Park or the Pleasant Hill Church with envelopes available at the funeral home.

