UNON CITY – Bernice M. Moneysmith, 88, of Union City, Ohio, died July 17, 2019 at Persimmon Ridge, Portland, Ind.

She was born Nov. 7, 1930 in Darke County, to the late Simon and Sarah (Coby) Stump. On Dec. 22, 1957, she married James Moneysmith, who survives.

Also surviving are her children, Brenda (John) Weiss of Union City, Ohio and Bruce (Diane) Moneysmith of Union City, Ohio; six grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; siblings, Leon Stump of Fort Recovery, Bob (Margaret) Stump of Union City, Ohio, Carl (Pat) Stump of Lagrange, Ind., Loretta (Marvin) McClannon of New Weston, Alvin Stump of Union City, Ohio, and Esta (Richard) Kiser of New Weston; sisters-in-law, Judith Stump of Winterhaven, Fla. and Janice Stump of Celina.

She is preceded in death by siblings, Marvin Stump, Roscoe Stump, Leonard (Erma) Stump, Clarence (Pearl) Stump; and sisters-in-law, Jean Stump and Helen Stump.

Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Brockman - Boeckman Funeral Home, Fort Recovery, with Pastor Bruce Bryan officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, Fort Recovery.

Calling is 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Brockman - Boeckman Funeral Home.

Condolences may be directed to www.brockmanboeckmanfh.com.