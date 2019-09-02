VERSAILLES - Bessie Lucille "Bess" Barga, 101, of Versailles, passed away early Sunday morning, Sept. 1, 2019, at State of the Heart Care Center in Greenville.

Bess was born early Easter morning, March 31, 1918, in Salamonia, Ind. to the late Henry Clay and Clara Mabel (Reynard) Myers.

In addition to her parents, Bess was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert Barga in 2009; her daughter, Janet Kay Barga in 1957; her siblings, Ada Jones, Helen Barga, Ruth Liggett, Edna Mills, Robert Myers, and Wavalene Johnson.

Bess lived an extraordinary life. She was an accomplished and award-winning author, and a notable florist and floral design instructor. These talents led to multiple invitations to the White House to read poetry and to help design the Christmas floral decorations.

Bess and Delbert's love story lasted through 72 years of marriage until his passing in 2009. She always said she would never marry a farmer due to the hard work and long hours, but Delbert changed her mind. She eventually grew quite fond of the term, "farmer's wife". Bess worked in the floral design industry honing her skills until she was able to open her own shop in 1969, which she called Greenville Flower Shop.

Bess was a prolific writer and published author. Her two most notable works being her autobiography entitled, The Glory of Being Myself, and a novel entitled, The Journey Throught Life's Gateway. She has written hundreds of poems and other short stories. Bess has won three international gold medals for her writing.

Bess is survived by her nieces, great nieces, great nephews, and friends.

A Celebration of Bess' life will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus. Burial will follow in Teegarden Cemetery, near Ansonia.

Family and friends may visit on Thursday from noon until the time of the service at 2 p.m.

