GREENVILLE – Bettie J. Hendl, age 94, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away at 1:16 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Rest Haven Nursing Home of Greenville. Bettie was born June 12, 1924 in Springfield, Ohio and the daughter of the late E.N. and Margaret (Hahn) Kaltenbaugh.

She retired in 2017 from Wayne HealthCare of Greenville where she had been employed for over 25 years as a Receptionist. She was also an active member of the Darke County Y.M.C.A. and up until her retirement in 2017 had been an active bowler with the "Flower Patch" Team.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Stephen F. Hendl and her brother Earl Kaltenbaugh.

Bettie is survived by her children Margaret Nolte of Arcanum, Mary Anne Furlong of Arcanum, Stephen E. (Ellen) Hendl of Washington, Theresa (Ross) Guistino of California and Becky Oliver (Jack Edwards) of Ansonia; grandchildren Stephanie (Dan) Tanner, David A. Nolte, Michelle (Jim) Beyke, Georgianna (Rich) Klosterman, Tammy (Jim) Stock, Bill (Penny) Stock, Jon (Kim) Guistino and Marc Guistino; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters Phyllis (Ralph) Brumbaugh of Greenville and Grace Richman of Arizona as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 in the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio, with Deacon Tom Graber officiating.

It is the wishes of the family that Memorial Contributions be given to the .

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com