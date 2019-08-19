versailles — Betty J. Hole, 94, of Versailles, Ohio passed away peacefully at 11:58 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Versailles Heath Care Center.

Born in Brock, Ohio on April 15, 1925, she was a daughter to the late Sherman and Pearl (Supinger) Shiverdecker. Betty was a 1943 graduate of Versailles High School, and had also attended Sulphur Springs and North Star Schools. She was a member and former Deaconess at the Versailles Christian Church, and had also led the service guild for many years. Betty was very involved with her community, a longtime supporter of Anthony Wayne Schools; longtime member of the Coterie Club; founding member of the Garden Club; early member of the Versailles Life Squad and member of the American Legion Post 435 Ladies Auxiliary.

She was an avid sports fan, and enjoyed watching the Versailles Tigers and Cincinnati Reds play. Betty enjoyed spending time with family, travelling and going on fishing trips in Canada. She was a proud American, and will truly be missed.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband in 2010 Harvey B. Hole Jr.; daughter Rebecca Hole in 2019: siblings Donald "Joe" Shiverdecker, Ralph "Rally" Shiverdecker, Naomi and George Frye, Ruth and Ray Gibbons, Helen and Roy Everhart; sister-in-law Betty Jane and Frank Hupe.

She is survived by sons Harvey B. Hole III and Brenda; Thomas E. Hole and Lucy: grandchildren Christa and Brent Everman; Rachel Hole; Sarah Hole, Daniel Hole and Robert Hole: great-grandchildren Kayle, Grant, Dasch, Carter: exchange students Sabina and Ken Mescher and family of Versailles; Ulrika and Arne Anderson and family of Sweden; Elke and Martin Seidel and family of Germany: as well as many close nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on the family from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday August 21, at the Bailey Zechar Funeral Home, Versailles. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m.Thursday August 21, at the funeral home with Pastor Nick Dimmick presiding with an hour visitation prior. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Versailles. Memorial contributions may be made to the Versailles Life Squad or Heritage Park. Online sympathies www.baileyzechar.com.