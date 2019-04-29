GREENVILLE - Betty J. Olwine, 96, of Greenville passed away at 8:46 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Rest Haven Nursing Home in Greenville.

Betty was born Sept. 14, 1922, in Darke County to the late Edward and Clara (Flory) Grote. In addition to her parents, Betty was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Olwine; son-in-law, Dan Gretta; brothers, Corliss Grote, Robert Grote and Glen Grote; and sister, Inez Clark.

Betty is survived by her daughters, Tammy Olwine of Greenville and Pam Gretta of Greenville; and grandson, Daniel R. and Brittany Gretta.

Betty was president of Olwine Mobile Home Park in Greenville.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville with Pastor Doug Klinsing officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice or the Darke County Humane Society. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com