GREENVILLE — Betty Jean Coffman, 91, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, at the Brethren Home Retirement Community surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born January 29, 1928, in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Arnold and Eathel Alexander Wallick. She enjoyed sewing, bowling, and square dancing.

Survivors include her husband of 71 yrs. Glen Coffman; two daughters, Jackie (Shaun) Noggle of Union City, Ind. and Jennifer (Dave) Rice of Morgantown, Ind.; five grandchildren, Suzanne (Brad) Alspaugh, Ryan (Beth) Noggle, Eric (Jessica) Noggle, Evan (Angel) Rice, and Kelly Rice; 10 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great- grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Georgie Delarue.

No public calling hours will be held. Private family services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial to be in Weimer Cemetery in Saratoga, Ind. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.