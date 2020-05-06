Betty Jean Skiver
1929 - 2020
UNION CITY, Ind. — Betty Jean Skiver, 90, of Union City, Ind., passed away Monday afternoon, May 4, 2020, following an extended illness. She was born Sept. 24, 1929, in Unionport, Ind., the daughter of Cordie Orville and Hattie Anna (Ledbetter) Shaffer. She was a homemaker. Betty was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and past member of the Union City Eagles Lodge. She leaves to cherish her memory a son, Kenneth Rex (wife Barbara) of Greenville, Ohio; four daughters, Carletta Riser of Miller Creek, N.C., Roxane Hammer of Greenville, Sabrina Runkel of Union City, Ind., and Tonya Fleetwood (husband, Matthew) of Wakarusa, Ind.; a sister, Barbara Joan Wiley of Centerville, Ind.; nine grandchildren, Dana, Robert, Steven, William, Heidi, Rodney, Elizabeth, Travis and Cassie; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a husband, Dilman; and a granddaughter, Laurie. Due to the Executive Order by the Governor of Indiana concerning Covid-19, the family has elected for private family services. Burial will be in Union City Cemetery of Union City, Ind. Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Fraze Brooks Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.

Published in The Daily Advocate from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Shook Funeral Homes & Cremation Center
2048 N. 1000 W.
Parker City, IN 47368
(765) 468-6616
