UNION CITY — Betty Jean Smiley, 87, of Union City, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Betty was a resident of Union City her entire life from her birth on July 18, 1932. As the oldest child of Alva Welch and Elizabeth Gray Welch, she is preceded in death by Patsy Welch, Bill Welch, Jim Welch, and Joyce (Palmer) Stapleton. Her husband, Robert Smiley, also precedes her in death.

She is survived by Martha (Larry) Midlam, Elizabeth (Tom) Lowrance, Diana (Bill) Bruss, and Don (Linda) Welch as well as by numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her daughter, Anna Lee (Dane) Sever, grandchildren, Jason (Belinda) Sever and Stephanie (Dave) Reese as well as great-grandchild Fiona Elizabeth Reese, and great-grandchild Robert Michael Reese that reside in The Woodlands and Spring, Texas, just north of Houston.

Services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at the Evangelical United Methodist Church, Franklin Street, Union City, Ohio. Burial will follow in the Lisbon Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com. Memorial contributions can be made to the Little Red Door at 2311 W. Jackson St., Muncie, IN. 47303.