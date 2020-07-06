1/
Betty Jean Smiley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

UNION CITY — Betty Jean Smiley, 87, of Union City, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Betty was a resident of Union City her entire life from her birth on July 18, 1932. As the oldest child of Alva Welch and Elizabeth Gray Welch, she is preceded in death by Patsy Welch, Bill Welch, Jim Welch, and Joyce (Palmer) Stapleton. Her husband, Robert Smiley, also precedes her in death.

She is survived by Martha (Larry) Midlam, Elizabeth (Tom) Lowrance, Diana (Bill) Bruss, and Don (Linda) Welch as well as by numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her daughter, Anna Lee (Dane) Sever, grandchildren, Jason (Belinda) Sever and Stephanie (Dave) Reese as well as great-grandchild Fiona Elizabeth Reese, and great-grandchild Robert Michael Reese that reside in The Woodlands and Spring, Texas, just north of Houston.

Services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at the Evangelical United Methodist Church, Franklin Street, Union City, Ohio. Burial will follow in the Lisbon Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com. Memorial contributions can be made to the Little Red Door at 2311 W. Jackson St., Muncie, IN. 47303.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reichard Funeral Home
400 West Deerfield Road
Union City, IN 47390
(765) 964-3400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved