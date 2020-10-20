1/
Betty L. Schultz
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GREENVILLE — Betty L. Schultz, age 87, of Greenville passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, 9 a.m., at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville.

Betty was born September 21, 1933, in Dayton to the late David W. and Lillian W. (Wilson) Olendorf. In addition to her parents, Betty was also preceded in death by her brothers, Paul W. Olendorf and David W. Olendorf Jr.; and sister, Davena Lightcap.

Betty is survived by her husband, Gene E. Schultz, whom she married June 2, 1951; children, Jeannie and Jim Anderson of Wayne Lakes, Vicki and Randy Carroll of London, and Steve and Peggy Schultz of Greenville; eight grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

Betty retired from Wayne Hospital, Greenville in 1987, where she was a nursing assistant for 20 years. She was a member of Stelvideo Christian Church.

Private graveside services will be held at Stelvideo Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Stelvideo Christian Church Building Fund. Arrangements have been entrusted to Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zechar Bailey Funeral Home
1499 N Broadway
Greenville, OH 45331
9375484141
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved