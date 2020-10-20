GREENVILLE — Betty L. Schultz, age 87, of Greenville passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, 9 a.m., at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville.

Betty was born September 21, 1933, in Dayton to the late David W. and Lillian W. (Wilson) Olendorf. In addition to her parents, Betty was also preceded in death by her brothers, Paul W. Olendorf and David W. Olendorf Jr.; and sister, Davena Lightcap.

Betty is survived by her husband, Gene E. Schultz, whom she married June 2, 1951; children, Jeannie and Jim Anderson of Wayne Lakes, Vicki and Randy Carroll of London, and Steve and Peggy Schultz of Greenville; eight grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

Betty retired from Wayne Hospital, Greenville in 1987, where she was a nursing assistant for 20 years. She was a member of Stelvideo Christian Church.

Private graveside services will be held at Stelvideo Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Stelvideo Christian Church Building Fund. Arrangements have been entrusted to Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com