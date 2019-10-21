GEENVILLE — Betty M. Rapier, 87 of Greenville, Ohio (formerly of Corbin, Ky.) passed away at 3:56 a.m, Friday, October 18, 2019 at Greenville Health and Rehab. Born in Rockholds, KY on January 5, 1932 she was a daughter to the late Kager and Mae (Warfield) Hill. Betty had previously worked for Scott's Turkey Farm and enjoyed gardening, canning, and spending time with family. She will be truly missed. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Charles Rapier: daughter Linda Monhollen: sons Larry Rapier; Tom Rapier: sister Fannie Carter: 3 brothers: brother-in-law Glennus Hill.

She is survived by son C. Perry Rapier: daughter Dee Combs: brother John Hill: grandchildren Perry A. Rapier; Michael T. Rapier ( Jaqueline); Carmi Rapier; Megan Simson (Ty); Cassie Rapier; Danielle Krause (Peter); Heather Preston (Jack): nephews Sidney Hill; Harrison Carter: numerous great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren. The family would like to thank all of the staff at Greenville Health and Rehab for all of their special care for Betty.

The services are to be private per the request of the family. Burial at Abbottsville Cemetery, Arcanum. Arrangements entrusted to Zechar Bailey Funeral Home. Online condolences www.zecharbailey.com.