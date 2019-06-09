GREENVILLE — Betty Maxine Foureman, 96, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019, at State of Heart Care Center in Greenville.

She was born on February 27, 1923, in Darke County, Ohio to the late Jesse Howe and Echo O'Brian.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her son, Duane Singer; and her siblings, Harold "Bud" Howe, Thelma Gail "Dolly" Howe, and Herbert Howe.

Betty had celebrated her 96th birthday this past February and maintained the presence of mind and spirit to recall all manner of events and loved ones. Including special times with her baby sister, Dolly who died in 1939, along with missing her longtime friends and companions, and things that she and Floyd, her husband of 72 years, had said, laughed or just thought about. She was ever and always able to take any and all attitudes that came her way and use gentleness and warm laughter to soften the words and enrich the person.

Her joys were many — children, eating out, old music, polkas, the Great Darke County Fair, rain squalls, funny and humorous sayings, old friends, new friends and in general, those with smiles. The messages that came from her were always those of kindness, concern, smiles, and love.

Betty is survived by her husband, Floyd Foureman, whom she married on May 8, 1947; her children, Jackie (Donna) Singer of Tipp City, Annette Deeter of Ripon, Calif., Lucille Deeter of Ripon, Calif., Gary (Lois Ann) Foureman of Durham, N.C., Dwight (Peggy) Foureman of Arcanum, and Sharon Foureman of Greenville; her grandchildren, Angie (Ben) Blumenstock of Greenville, Ami Powell of Piqua, Aaron Foureman of Greenville, Eric (Pam) Foureman of Verona, Emily (Scott) Harrison of Brookville, Jason (Megan) Foureman of Chapel Hill, N.C., Brian Singer of Dayton, Collene Singer of Dayton, and Susan (Greg) McCrabb of Columbus; and her numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Betty's life will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus. Burial will follow at Brock Cemetery in rural Darke County.

Guests may visit with Betty's family on Thursday from 12 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Due to the Broadway Street construction project, please feel free to contact the funeral home for suggested travel routes. More information may be found at our website or by calling us at 937-548-1133.

