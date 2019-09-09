ROSSBURG — Betty Maxine Grubb, 93, of Rossburg passed away at 11:08 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Versailles Healthcare Center.

Betty was born Jan. 26, 1926, in Darke County to the late Chester and Euturpa (Bailey) Thomas. In addition to her parents, Betty was also preceded in death by her son, Roger Grubb; brother, Bill Thomas; half-sister, Joan Vance; half-brother, Richard Dill; and sister-in-law, Marie Thomas.

Betty is survived by her husband, David Henry Grubb whom she married October 1, 1944; son and daughter-in-law, Thurman and Jana Grubb of Rossburg; daughter-in-law, Becky Fisher of Troy; grandchildren, Matthew Grubb, Melissa King, Angela Werling and Elizabeth Svelund; six great-grandchildren; brother, Dwight Thomas of South Carolina; sister, Carol Slyder of Greenville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Betty was a homemaker and formerly worked at Lambert Corporation in Ansonia where she was a seamstress for 27 years. Betty was a member of Dawn Community Church. She enjoyed the outdoors and loved flower gardening.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. Burial will follow in Greenville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com