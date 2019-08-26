GREENVILLE - Betty Maxine Ridenour, 85, of Greenville passed away at 2:03 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at State of the Heart Hospice Care Center in Greenville.

Betty was born Oct. 26, 1933, in Darke County to the late Edith (Doss) Baird and James Koons. In addition to her parents, Betty was also preceded by her half-brothers, Monte Baird and Bill Comer.

Betty is survived by her son, R. Eric Ridenour of Versailles; half-brother, Richard Baird of Greenville; half-sister, Carolyn Clark of Greenville; sister-in-law, Barbara Comer of Troy; special friend, Barb Landess-Gentry of Union City, Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Betty retired from Fram Corporation after 26 1/2 years of service.

A celebration of Betty's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville with Pastor Todd Reish officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Darke County Parks. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com.