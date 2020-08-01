VERSAILLES — Betty McEldowney, 77, of Versailles, Ohio, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Betty was born Sept. 11, 1942, in Versailles to the late William and Adeline (Neargardner) Butt. In addition to her parents, Betty is also preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Charles McEldowney; grandparents; her brother: Franklin Butt and sisters Marilyn Butt and Margery Browder.

Betty is survived by her daughters: Susan (Mike) Ballinger of Versailles, Charlene (Tom) Michael of Sidney, Christine (Jeff) Leistner of Troy, Christina Brokschmidt of Versailles, and six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and sister Lucille Ashley of Celina.

Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all. Betty was known for her love of working outdoors in her flower gardens, she enjoyed watching hummingbirds, enjoyed playing bingo with her friends and spending time with her daughters and family.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Greenlawn Cemetery, Versailles, with Rev. Fr. Jim Simons officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Bailey Zechar Funeral Home, Versailles. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com