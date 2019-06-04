ARCANUM — Betty Merzke, 88, of Arcanum, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Betty was born March 3, 1931, to Harold and Mildred Bundschuh. She would go on to marry her husband of 64 years, Gerald Merzke, on Easter in 1955.

She has been a long time member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Pitsburg, Ohio and had a great passion for doing volunteer work. Betty loved her family very much and her grandchildren held a special place in her heart.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Mildred Bundschuh, and a brother, Warren Bundschuh.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Gerald Merzke; children, Jennifer (John Russel) Spalding, Jay (Tammy) Merzke; grandchildren, Emily Spalding, Aaron Merzke, Melanie Merzke, Holly Merzke, Mariah Moreno, Aliana Merzke; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Arlene Figler, June Bundschuh, Jack Bundschuh, Bill Bundschuh, Mary Bohn, Mildred Bundschuh; several nieces and nephews, and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 8520 Oakes Rd., Pitsburg. Burial to follow at Mote Cemetery. A visitation will be held 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the church leading into the funeral services. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church – Building Fund. Arrangements made by Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, OH 45304. Email condolences and donations may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.