Beverly Brown

Obituary
GREENVILLE — Beverly Brown, 88, of Greenville, passed away on November 11, 2019 at the State of the Heart Care Center.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William & Bernice Kenworthy; sister, Betty Wombold, and brother, Bill Kenworthy.

Beverly is survived by her husband of 67 years, Paul Brown; sons, Edward (Candy) Brown, Douglas Brown, Steven (Susan) Brown; grandchildren, Kyle Brown, Jared Brown, Eric (Emily) Brown, Greg Brown, Sandy (Chazz) Roger; great-grandchildren, Alena Brown, Brinley Roger, Camden Roger and numerous other relatives and friends.

A Celebration to Life will be held Monday, November 18, at 2 p.m. at Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery. The family will receive guests from 1-2 p.m. Monday, leading into the services.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Beverly's memory can be made to State of the Heart Care or The Brethren Retirement Community. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
