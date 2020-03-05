GREENVILLE — Beverly Jane Steiner, 86 of Greenville passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 4, 2020, at the Brethren's Retirement Community, Greenville.

Born in Dayton, Ohio on June 10, 1933, she was the only child of the late Richard and Louise (Dodd) Rish.

Beverly was a member of the Ft. Jefferson United Methodist Church, and was active in their clothes exchange program, and ice cream socials. She was a member of the Jim Beam Bottle Collector's Association. Beverly loved to partake in activities at the Brethren's Home, her favorite was playing Bingo. She enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family and grandchildren. She will be truly missed. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth G. Steiner and cousin Karen Whitesel-Officer.

Beverly leaves behind her daughter Pam and Jeff Schinke: granddaughters Sarah and Jeremy Hall; Tessah Schinke and fiancé Scott Naas.

Friends may call on the family from 5- 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the funeral homse, with Pastor Todd Reish presiding. Burial to follow at Bethel Cemetery, Englewood, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ft. Jefferson United Methodist Church. Online condolences www.zecharbailey.com.