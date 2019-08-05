GREE VJLLE — Bill L. Sackett, 86, of Greenville and formerly of Okeana, passed away at 4:59 p.m. Thursday, Aug.1, 2019, at Brookdale of Greenville.

Bill was born August 21, 1932, in Darke County to the late Charles A. and Mildred (Routson) Sackett. In addition to his parents, Bill was also preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn M. (Haag) Sackett; step-grandson, Chad A. Fisherback; sisters and brothers-in-law Mary Lou and Dale Marker and Katherine and Jack Powell; and brothers and sister-in-law Bob and Eleanor Sackett and Charlie Sackett.

Bill is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Tammy Sackett of Greenville; step-grandson, Mitchell J. Fisherback; sister-in-law Patricia Sackett of Greenville and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bill served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War in which he was awarded a Bronze Star Medal with "V" Pendant; Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars; Combat Infantry Badge; National Defense Service Medal; United Nations Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. Bill retired in 1988 from the City of Hamilton Utility Department after 33 years of service. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, sprint car races and golfing. Bill will be forever remembered for his love of children, animals and handing out $2 bills.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville with Rev. Dr. Fred Bernhard officiating and full military honors conducted by the Greenville Veteran's Honor Guard. A graveside service at 1 p.m. will follow in College Corner Cemetery, West College Corner, Indiana. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Darke County Animal Shelter. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com