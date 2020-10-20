LAOTTA, Ind. — Billie "Bill" Earl Burkett, 93, of Laotta, Indiana, formally of New Madison, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Laotto, Indiana.

Bill was born September 18, 1927, in Anderson, Indiana, to the late Frank and Mary (Neff) Burkett. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife Maxine (Saylor) Burkett; his brother, Gene Burkett; his sisters, Betty Bailey, Hazel Hileman, and Patti Henschen.

Bill served his country honorably in the United States Army during WWII, where he earned the rank, Captain. Bill was a big supporter of Tri-Village School District and especially their girls basketball program, being the patron of the annual Bill Burkett Holiday Tournament. He was also a member of the American Legion, Post 245, in New Madison, VFW, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, and Masonic Lodge 143.

Bill was a contractor and jack-of-all-trades, and was known as a handyman. He was very generous with his time and was always available for a person in need. He enjoyed nature and being outdoors. He loved hunting, his Canadian fishing trips, and wandering the forests in search of mushrooms. He enjoyed traveling and seeing the world. Bill was a game master and loved playing cards, dominos, crossword and other puzzles. He was always able to make people laugh and his laughter will be dearly missed.

Bill is survived by his daughter, Joyce Evans and her husband, Dave, of Laotto, Ind.; his grandchildren, Shannon Riley and her husband, Andy, of Woodburn, Ind., and Tim Wages and his wife, Beth, of Fort Wayne, Ind.; his great-grandchildren, Lillian and Amelia Riley, and Lucy and Elissa Wages; his step grandchildren, Carl Evans of Fort Wayne, John Evans of New Haven, Ind., and Katie Evans of Columbia City, Ind.; his step great-grandchildren, Trista, Abby, Mason, and Jase Evans. Bill is also survived by his brother Jerry Burkett and his wife, Meredeth, of Hollansburg, Ohio; and his special friend for over 20 years, Bonnie Perry, of Greenville, Ohio; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Bill will be held Monday, October 26, 2020, 3:00 p.m., at Tribute Funeral Homes, New Madison Campus, with Pastor Donna Holcomb officiating. Burial, with full military honors conducted by the Greenville Honor Guard, will follow in Greenmound Cemetery in New Madison.

A Masonic Memorial Service will take place Monday at 2:45 p.m.

Bill's family will be receiving guests Monday from 1 p.m. until the time of the Masonic Memorial Service at 2:45 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Tri-Village Athletic Department, 315 S. Main Street New Madison, Ohio 45346.

Online condolences and Hugs-From-Home may be shared with Billie's family by visiting www.tribute funeral homes.com.