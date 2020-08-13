1/1
Billie Faye Marshall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

NEW MADISON — Billie Faye Marshall, 68 of New Madison, Ohio passed away Wednesday August 12, 2020, at her residence. She was born December 1, 1951, in Everett, Kentucky, the daughter of the late William Rile and Bobbie Joyce (Pace) Hodge Jr.

Bille was a member of N.A.I.C.C. She enjoyed road trips, traveling, gardening, going to casinos and playing slots. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her grandkids and family.

Bille is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James P. Marshall, whom she married February 15, 1985; her stepfather, Alva Gene Stewart; her brothers, Willie and Frank Hodge.

Bille is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Sheila Bell of Findlay, Ohio; her daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Efrain Lopez of Lexington, Ky.; grandchildren, Kaylee, Veronica, Jacob, Marisol, Efrain Jr., and Emily; her sisters and brother-in-law, Betsy and David Harter of Union City, and Glenda Rutter of Greenville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A service will be held Wednesday August 19, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville, Ohio, with Pastor Eric Laux officiating. Burial will follow in Palestine Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.until 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic the family requests that everyone who attends to please wear a face mask. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zechar Bailey Funeral Home
1499 N Broadway
Greenville, OH 45331
9375484141
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved