NEW MADISON — Billie Faye Marshall, 68 of New Madison, Ohio passed away Wednesday August 12, 2020, at her residence. She was born December 1, 1951, in Everett, Kentucky, the daughter of the late William Rile and Bobbie Joyce (Pace) Hodge Jr.

Bille was a member of N.A.I.C.C. She enjoyed road trips, traveling, gardening, going to casinos and playing slots. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her grandkids and family.

Bille is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James P. Marshall, whom she married February 15, 1985; her stepfather, Alva Gene Stewart; her brothers, Willie and Frank Hodge.

Bille is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Sheila Bell of Findlay, Ohio; her daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Efrain Lopez of Lexington, Ky.; grandchildren, Kaylee, Veronica, Jacob, Marisol, Efrain Jr., and Emily; her sisters and brother-in-law, Betsy and David Harter of Union City, and Glenda Rutter of Greenville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A service will be held Wednesday August 19, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville, Ohio, with Pastor Eric Laux officiating. Burial will follow in Palestine Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.until 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic the family requests that everyone who attends to please wear a face mask.