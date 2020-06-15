Billy E. Jay
GREENVILLE — Billy E. Jay, age 95, of Greenville passed away at 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Village Green Assisted Living in Greenville.

Billy was born May 10, 1925, in Darke County to the late Otho Adrian and Ethel Mae (Baumgardner) Jay. In addition to his parents, Billy was also preceded in death by his brothers, Lloyd Jay, Raymond Jay and Carl Gene Jay; sister, Betty Weider; brothers-in-law, Bill Warner, Paul Weider, Fred Miller, Paul Markland and Donald Miller; and sister-in-law, Edna Miller.

Billy is survived by his wife, Mary E. (Miller) Jay; sons and daughters-in-law, Beverly and Lynn Jay of Arcanum and Gilbert and Diane Jay of Arcanum; grandchildren, Tanya (Jay) and Blain Coby of Greenville, Daron and Tina Jay of Delaware, Ohio, and Todd R. Jay of Lewis Center; great-grandchildren, Gabriela Jay, Jayla Coby and Marcos Jay; brother, Gary Jay of Greenville; sister, Evelyn Warner of Vickery, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Doris Miller of Missouri, Norma Jay of Troy and Treva Markland of Greenville; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Billy served in the U.S. Army during WWII stationed in the Philippines. He retired from Champion International Paper Company in Troy with over 35 years of service. He farmed in his younger years while at home. Billy enjoyed carpentry, cars, sports, working in his lawn, John Deere tractors and spending time with his grandchildren.

A private service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care in Billy's memory. Arrangements have been entrusted to Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com



Published in The Daily Advocate from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
