FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Billy J Beisner, age 91, passed away in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., May 11, 2019. He was born on May 15, 1927, and raised in Ansonia, Ohio.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents John and Katherine (Hollar) Beisner, his wife Beverly (Price-Cook), his siblings: Lowell, Pauline Cannon, Robert, Chester, Paul, and Phyllis Smith. Billy is survived by Ruth A. Beisner of Deerfield Beach, Fla., his children Bruce Beisner of Shell Knob, Mo., and Bessie Jo Georgette of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; three outstanding grandchildren Kimberly Beisner with the U.S. Coast Guard, Justin Georgette of Florida, and Michael Georgette of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. Billy has two surviving brothers, Max A. Beisner from Texas and James A. Beisner from Troy; there also are many surviving nieces and nephews.

Billy was a graduate from Ansonia High School. In 1945, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp and served in the rank of Master Sargent before honorably retiring after 20 years. Moving and raising his family in the North Miami Beach area of Florida, he then joined NOAA and retired after 20 years. Billy relished life and treasured his time spent with family and friends. He was an avid protector and explorer of the Everglades and its wildlife his entire adult life. With a special twinkle in his eyes, Billy would happily share his experiences spent paddling through the fragile swamps of Florida.

There will be no public services; Billy donated his body to science. Condolences may be sent to his family at 6711 N.W.28th Ave., Ft. Lauderdale, FL 38309. Donations may be sent in Billy's name to either Everglades Foundation https://evergladesfoundation.org/support-us/ways-to-give/ or the Fisher House https://donate.fisherhouse.or