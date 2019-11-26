Billy Joe Threewits

GREENVILLE — Billy Joe Threewits, 92, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville.

Joe was born on July 27, 1927, in Darke County, Ohio, to the late Byron and Garnet (Nisonger) Threewits.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Robert Lyons.

Joe is survived by his wife of 71 years, Vera (Dickey) Threewits, whom he married on March 6, 1948; his children, Sharon Kaugher and her husband, Ronnie, of Union City, Ohio, Karen Cope and her husband, Don, of Lascassas, Tennessee, Lora Willis and her husband, Mark, of Union City, Ohio, Carl Threewits and his wife, Brenda, of Apopka, Florida, and Teresa Edger of Greenville, Ohio; his 7 grandchildren; his 10 great grandchildren; and countless nieces, and nephews.

A graveside service, with full military honors conducted by the Greenville Honor Guard, will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Greenville Union Cemetery.

Published in The Daily Advocate from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
