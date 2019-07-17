Blanche M. Saltz

GREENVILLE - Blanche M. Saltz, 71, of Greenville and formerly of Findlay, passed away at 1:40 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Reid Health in Richmond, Ind.

Blanche was born March 24, 1948, in Findlay to the late Philip & Grace (Hile) Radabaugh. In addition to her parents, Blanche was also preceded in death by her husband, James Saltz; daughter, Lisa Kenton; and sister, Betty Burnett.

Blanche is survived by her children, Tamara & Kenny Grosjean of Port Clinton, Andrea & Jerrod Martin of Rossburg, James & Megan Martin of Miller City, Lori & Joe Thibault of Marion, Cathy & Connie Saltz of Findlay and John Saltz; previously married to Craig Martin of Tucson, Ariz.; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and brothers & sisters-in-law, Doug & Jane Radabaugh of Findlay and Jeffrey & Diane Radabaugh of Toledo.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville with Pastor Steve Short officiating. Burial will follow in Ansonia Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Beamsville Christian Church, 6102 Beamsville-Union City Road, Greenville, Ohio 45331. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com.
Published in The Daily Advocate from July 17 to July 18, 2019
