PIQUA — Bonita "Bonnie" Sue Newnam, age 71, of Piqua, passed away at 7:16 AM on Sunday, July 12, 2020 in her residence.

Bonnie was born in Piqua on August 4, 1948 to the late William and Rose (Saum) Neumeier. On August 15, 1987 in Piqua, she married Ronald E. Newnam.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Ronald Newnam, Piqua; four children: Katie (Jason) Anthony, Piqua; Kelly Koon, Piqua; Paul (Rachel) Newnam, Huber Heights; and Laura (Rob) Ravert, Englewood; and six grandchildren: Chloe Koon, Olivia Anthony, Jerry Anthony, Luke Newnam, Scott Highland, and Christian Highland.

Bonnie graduated from Piqua Central High School in 1966.

She worked for Tempo Trophy in Piqua, which was owned by her parents and she then went to cosmetology school.

Bonnie co-owned a salon with her mom and she also co-owned Bings Place.

She was a member of The Valley Church in Piqua.

Bonnie enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing, and crafting. She also enjoyed spending time with her family.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

