Bonnie Lou Bubeck


BRADFORD — Bonnie Lou Bubeck, age 64, of Bradford, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at the Hospice Inpatient Unit at Upper Valley Medical Center.

Funeral service 10 a.m. Saturday at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford, with Pastor Dan Scalf officiating. Interment Harris Creek Cemetery, Bradford. Visitation 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of Miami County. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com
Published in The Daily Advocate from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
