GREENVILLE — Brenda Best, 60, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at State of the Heart Care Center in Greenville.

She was born November 9, 1958, to the late Marvin and Dolores Pretsman in Greenville.

In addition to her parents, Brenda is preceded in death by her sister Regina Napier, her brother Michael Pretsman, and her father-in-law Eugene "Bud" Best.

Brenda loved her job, she was a proud nurse for 38 years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandson AJ and reading. Brenda was fond of education and lending a helping hand.

Brenda is survived by her husband of 42 years, Terry Best, whom she married August 20, 1977; her son, Adam (Crystal) Best of Greenville; her sisters, Phyllis Davenport of Greenville and Sherri Robinson of Greenville; her grandson, AJ Best; her mother-in-law, Frances Best; her brothers-in-law, Bob and Mike Best; her sisters-in-law, Beth and Jane; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Brenda's life will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with Pastor Lewis Reindel officiating. Family and friends may visit on Monday, March 11, 2019, from 4 until 8 p.m. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com