GREENVILLE - Brenda Sue Jeffers-Gilbert, 67, of Greenville, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the State of the Heart Care Center, Greenville.

She was born on November 1, 1952, in Greenville as Brenda Martindale, to the late Frank and Grace (Hawkey) Martindale.

In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her first husband, Ronald L. Jeffers and her beloved dog, Lucy Mae.

Brenda was a 1970 graduate of National Trail High School in Preble County. After graduation she spent many years working for several factories. She certainly was a homebody and she loved working with her hands. She had a passion for creating quilts but had a bad habit of not finishing them; excitement over her next project would lure her away. Brenda had a big heart and loved to help others. She was 125 pounds of giggles and laughter. She liked to laugh so much, that her cheerfulness would disrupt church and Pastor Berdine would have to stop the service until she finished. If she liked you, she would give the shirt off her back; if not, she would beat you with a baseball bat. She was upfront with her friends and family and told them what she thought. Brenda loved her family and enjoyed spending time fishing with her grandkids.

Brenda is survived by her husband Bobby Gilbert, whom she married in December 2018; her daughters, Rhonda Smith and her boyfriend, Mike Benton, of Germantown, and Krystal Lindenborn and her husband, Rob, of Arcanum; her grandchildren, Zach Smith, Grace Smith, Levi Benton, and Blake Lindenborn; her step-grandson, Timothy Russo; her siblings, Barry Martindale and his wife, Vicki, of Eldorado, and Connie Pence and her husband, Jack, of Piqua; her sisters-in-law, Caren Long and Connie Taulbee, both of Greenville; and her special cousins, Shirley Hawkey and Dave Hawkey, both of Hamilton.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Brenda and her family on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 10 a.m. until noon at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, the family would like to remind those who are unable to attend that it is okay, and they understand.

A private funeral service will take place at the convenience of the family. Burial will follow in Monroe Cemetery in Preble County.

Memorial contributions may be given to State of the Heart Care, 1350 North Broadway Street, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

